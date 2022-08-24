Section of Ohio 598 reduced to one lane in Galion From the City of Galion Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALION -- Traffic within the State Route 598 project area in the City of Galion is currently reduced to one lane.Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area.Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume two lanes of traffic on Thursday afternoon.During the week of Aug. 29, the work zone will flip to the west side of the road. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on the east side of the road.Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and use caution when approaching the project area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Lane Area Highway Transports Local Traffic Galion Road Driver Trending U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees Knox Co. Sheriff IDs suspects killed by law enforcement after Howard-area standoff BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site Grant Alexander Paul Clinton 2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash 12 felony arrests made as METRICH seizes 3 guns, kilo of cocaine & a vehicle KCSO deputy shoots, kills woman during exchange of gunfire in Butler Twp. Teen killed, another hurt in Mifflin Township crash Richland County placed under Hazardous Weather Outlook for the weekend Event Announcements Aug 25 Knotty Knitters Thu, Aug 25, 2022 Free Aug 26 Live @ Lunch: 2022 Summer Courtyard Series Fri, Aug 26, 2022 Free Aug 27 Case Country Tour Sat, Aug 27, 2022 Free Aug 27 Malawi Orphan Care Project Fundraiser for feeding and educating orphans in Malawi/Heart of the City Cruise-In Sat, Aug 27, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event