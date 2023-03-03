From left: Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Kimberly Winkle (NCSC Board Trustee), Dave Bush (NCSC Board Trustee), Tina Husted (2 nd Lady of the State of Ohio), Elizabeth Morando (NCSC Board Trustee), Chris Copper (VP, Foundation, Government Relations, Development), Dorey Diab (President North Central State College)
BUCYRUS – The Crawford Success Center’s 5th annual giving event “Scholarships for Success” raised over $30,000 in scholarships with a live and silent auction on March 2, 2023. Scholarships for Success benefit North Central State College students from Crawford County, providing scholarships and vital training.
“This event was truly an investment in the future of Crawford County,” says Nathan Harvey, director of the Crawford Success Center. “The funds we raised will offer resources to help local students have opportunities for higher education and workforce development.”
The North Central State College Foundation announced two new scholarships at the event:
The first was established by Tina Husted, the 2nd Lady of the State of Ohio. The new “Husted Family Leadership Fund for Women” will open doors for Crawford County women to pursue higher education.
The scholarship is in partnership with Cedar Fair Charities. Husted recently partnered with the North Central State College Foundation and Cedar Fair with the release of a landscape painting of the Cedar Point skyline titled “Cedar Sky.” Sales from the canvas and poster reproductions helped fund the scholarships and will continue to grow as the partnership expands. The first scholarship award will be given to a student that will attend North Central State College in the fall semester of 2023.
“I am excited about this scholarship fund,” Husted says. “I am grateful I can use my talent of art to raise money for scholarships and help the students of Crawford County pursue their education.”
The second scholarship presented at the event is made possible by North Central State College board member and avid Crawford Success Center supporter, Dave Bush in honor of his parents named the Donald J. and Josephine M. Bush Memorial Scholarship. It will be awarded to a Crawford County student beginning in August 2023.
The North Central State College Foundation will also be awarding $500 scholarships to students from Bucyrus, Winford, and Crestline high schools.
The Scholarships for Success Leadership Award is presented to an inspirational leader in the Crawford County area. The 2023 recipients, Pat and Janel Hord, have expanded their robust family business, while simultaneously investing in the needs of the community. They have been supporters of the Crawford Success Center from the beginning. Pat and Janel’s gifts to the Crawford Success Center have helped support local students pursue their degrees in higher education.
Crawford Success Center
130 N. Walnut Street
Bucyrus, OH 44820
The Hord Livestock and Family Farms employs more than 200 residents who strive to raise animals with care while utilizing modern and advanced farming practices. Hord Family Farms is currently celebrating its 5th generation of family farming, while its 6th generation is learning the family business. The Hords’ commitment to sustainable and responsible farming is demonstrated by their continued travel, study, and investment in the latest design of farm buildings, equipment, and best practices for sustainable farm operations.
“This community should be very proud,” said Vice President for North Central State’s College Foundation and Development Chris Copper. “With the support of several new scholarships, the Crawford County community will gain the resources it needs to ensure our students have the financial support to graduate with a degree or certificate. Crawford County really shined at this annual event.”
The 2023 Scholarships for Success was made possible through several sponsorships including OhioHealth, North Central Ohio Media Group, Lind Media, ARK Realty, Avita Health System, Dave Bush, FC Bank, Tom & Pam Holtshouse, Dr. Joe and Susan Shadeed, Mizick Miller, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, Park National Bank, Stanley Black & Decker, and auction partner Castle Auctions and Appraisals.
About the North Central State College Foundation
The North Central State College Foundation, a non-profit corporation, provides scholarships and resource development for college initiatives. The Foundation has a 30-member volunteer board of trustees overseeing the NC State Foundation which was chartered in 1990.