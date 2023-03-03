Diab and Husted

From left: Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Kimberly Winkle (NCSC Board Trustee), Dave Bush (NCSC Board Trustee), Tina Husted (2 nd Lady of the State of Ohio), Elizabeth Morando (NCSC Board Trustee), Chris Copper (VP, Foundation, Government Relations, Development), Dorey Diab (President North Central State College)

BUCYRUS – The Crawford Success Center’s 5th annual giving event “Scholarships for Success” raised over $30,000 in scholarships with a live and silent auction on March 2, 2023. Scholarships for Success benefit North Central State College students from Crawford County, providing scholarships and vital training.

“This event was truly an investment in the future of Crawford County,” says Nathan Harvey, director of the Crawford Success Center. “The funds we raised will offer resources to help local students have opportunities for higher education and workforce development.”

