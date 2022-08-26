Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train From the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Special to Crawford Source Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.According to the Patrol, a 2018 Kia 4dr, driven by Alley was northbound on Campbell Street. The train was westbound on the railroad tracks.The Patrol stated that Alley drove around the crossing arms and was struck by the train. There were no injuries reported to the operators of the train.Alley was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, authorities stated.The crash is still under investigation.The Sandusky Police Department and the Sandusky Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete? Lexington passes flexible education requirements for substitute teachers Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees Knox Co. Sheriff IDs suspects killed by law enforcement after Howard-area standoff BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site Grant Alexander Paul Clinton 2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash 12 felony arrests made as METRICH seizes 3 guns, kilo of cocaine & a vehicle Event Announcements Aug 26 Live @ Lunch: 2022 Summer Courtyard Series Fri, Aug 26, 2022 Free Aug 27 Case Country Tour Sat, Aug 27, 2022 Free Aug 27 Malawi Orphan Care Project Fundraiser for feeding and educating orphans in Malawi/Heart of the City Cruise-In Sat, Aug 27, 2022 Free Aug 27 Designer Purse fundraiser Sat, Aug 27, 2022 $35.00 See more / Submit an event