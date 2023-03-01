Salvation Army building in Bucyrus

Future location of the Salvation Army will be located at 717 Rogers St. in Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS – The Salvation Army’s Bucyrus location is pleased to officially announce they will be relocating to and expanding at the former Maplecrest Assisted Living facility, located at 717 Rogers Street.

They are relocating from their current facility at 224 E. Rensselaer Street. Collaboration between the Salvation Army, Crawford County Commissioners, and Crawford-Marion ADAMH has led to the new location which will offer will multiple and expanded services. The total investment in purchasing the building and renovations will exceed $1,370,000.