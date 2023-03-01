BUCYRUS – The Salvation Army’s Bucyrus location is pleased to officially announce they will be relocating to and expanding at the former Maplecrest Assisted Living facility, located at 717 Rogers Street.
They are relocating from their current facility at 224 E. Rensselaer Street. Collaboration between the Salvation Army, Crawford County Commissioners, and Crawford-Marion ADAMH has led to the new location which will offer will multiple and expanded services. The total investment in purchasing the building and renovations will exceed $1,370,000.
“The current Salvation Army building located on Rensselaer Street is not handicap accessible and would be a challenge to bring up to code; relocating the Salvation Army will allow them to continue and expand their services while working in partnership with Crawford-Marion ADAMH,” Crawford County Commissioner Doug Weisenauer said.
“Crawford County will receive more than $366,000 from the OneOhio settlement funds and purchasing the facility meets the requirements set forth in opioid settlements. We appreciate the support and consultation from the Crawford Partnership team as the county purchased the building.”
The Crawford County Commissioners purchased the former Maplecrest Assisted Living with settlement dollars from the OneOhio opioid settlement and will lease and ultimately sell the facility to the Salvation Army at the end of an 18-year period.
The Salvation Army will be responsible for the million-dollar renovations and will sell their current facility, apply for grants, and complete a capital campaign to secure funds.
“The Salvation Army is very excited to partner with Crawford-Marion ADAMH and have their services in our location” shared Major Tom Grace of the Salvation Army in Bucyrus. “By relocating we can expand services and move into a building that is accessible to all populations.
"This project is an excellent example of countywide collaboration and each organization utilizing their strengths to add to value to citizens of all ages in our communities.”
Future location of the Salvation Army Bucyrus
The expanded services and programs at the new location will include the pantry-related programs, programs for children with academic deficiencies, as well as mental health and addiction services. The Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board will have a regular presence in the building and will help arrange for appropriate services.