MARION -- A Radnor man was killed and a Delaware man seriously injured after a Wednesday morning motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Alex Bartell, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner, the Patrol stated.
Emanuel Cole Bowdre, 28, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported from the scene by Battle Run Fire and EMS and was later flown by Medflight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, authorities reported. No update on his condition was available at the time of publication.
According to Troopers from the Marion Post, the incident occurred at approximately 1:02 a.m. on Water Street in Prospect Township.
The Patrol reported that Bartell was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Sportster X88 westbound on Water Street when his motorcycle struck a large piece of construction equipment that was parked on the roadway. Helmets were not in use during the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Battle Run Fire and EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Precision Towing.
This crash remains under investigation.
