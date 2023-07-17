U.S. 30 Expansion Expo

GALION – The Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development and Galion Port Authority announced Monday the first US 30 Expansion Expo event will be held on July 26 at the new industrial spec building at 1376 Brandt Road in the Galion Industrial Park.

The half-day informational and community event will feature realtor education, development presentations, as well as an official ribbon cutting and media event at 3:30 p.m. that will be open to the public.

