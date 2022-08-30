Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion Special to Crawford Source Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Road construction dot sections of north central Ohio this week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials.On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.Construction will continue on the west side of the road and drivers will move through the work zone on the east side of the road.Two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the project area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Galion Zone Work Biology Wall Widening Official Project Trending Open Source: Why are there so many weeds along Trimble Road in Mansfield? Madison announces 2022 Homecoming Court Lucas holds off Hillsdale on Clear Fork's field Freedom Plasma searching for new donors, employees Mansfield fabrication company plans new 8,000 square-foot facility near airport Then & Now: Angle's grocery store 1900 GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen 26th annual Cops & Kids program conquers back-to-school shopping at Possum Run Walmart J.D. Vance: A conversation about his campaign for the U.S. Senate Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. are banned from roads Event Announcements Sep 3 9th Annual Car Show, Silent Auction, LHS Alumni and Community Event Sat, Sep 3, 2022 Free Sep 3 ENERGY - EDM DANCE EVENT Sat, Sep 3, 2022 $15 Sep 3 Warren Rupp Observatory Sat, Sep 3, 2022 Free Sep 5 CLOSED Labor Day Mon, Sep 5, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event