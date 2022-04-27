BUCYRUS -- No one was injured, but a New Washington man was arrested Tuesday night after shots were fired at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, striking the building, two vehicles and a cruiser, according to a press release issued early Wednesday morning.
David M. Vasquez, 35, was taken into custody without incident after turning himself in to Bucyrus Police, according to the statement. Vasquez was transported to the Crawford County Jail. His vehicle, a blue 2006 Toyota 4-door, was seized and secured at the Sheriff’s Office by Hensley’s Towing.
Bullet holes and shell casings were found in and around the grounds of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office building in Bucyrus on Tuesday night.
After a search of the Sheriff’s Office buildings and grounds, it was discovered that the north side of the Sheriff’s Office building, two personal vehicles and one cruiser had all been struck by gun fire.
Residents in the area of the Timken Subdivision between East Mansfield Street and Stetzer Road are asked to check their homes and property for damage and contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 if any is found.
According to the press release, on Tuesday, April 26 at around 9:30 p.m. deputies were investigating shots being fired in the area of the Sheriff’s Office at 3613 Stetzer Road in Bucyrus.
While investigating the incident, at 9:43 p.m., the Bucyrus Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that a male subject had come to their station and reported he had just fired shots at the Sheriff’s Office. Bucyrus Police Officers reported to their station and took Vasquez into custody.
Authorities said that while investigating the complaint, the Sheriff’s Office received several reports from residents in the 200 block of Iona Drive and 2400 block of Stetzer Road of someone knocking on windows and doors and possibly hearing gun shots.
Sheriff deputies responded to Bucyrus Police Department and took custody of Vasquez in currently incarcerated being held for investigative purposes. This incident remains under investigation.
