Stoney

The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce a new recognition program for students in the district, Stoney's Kind Kids, which bears the nickname of Bucyrus alum Chuck Stone who passed away Jan. 16. The program's goal is to recognize 4 students a month for their acts of kindness.

Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.

