GALION — Dwayne and Deborah Castle are excited to announce the opening of their new coffee and tea store, Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, at 106 Harding Way East in Galion, in the heart of Uptowne Galion.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on April 15 at 10 a.m., and is hosted by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce.
The couple has made significant investments in the property and in addition to a great variety of fresh micro-roasted coffees, will be offering Ole Dog’s brand coffee roasts that will be exclusively available in their store, all of which are organic, responsibly sourced, and fair trade.
“We are thrilled to bring a new coffee experience to Galion and share our passion for coffee with the community," said Dwayne Castle, co-owner of Ole Dog's Coffee Culture.
"We believe that coffee and tea are not just beverages but a large part of our culture, and we want to create a welcoming space where people can buy items that create an environment in their own home around a great cup of coffee and learn more about the art and science of coffee making.”
Customers will be able to purchase coffee beans and k-cups, custom coffee bars complete with manual and electric coffee machines, craft and loose-leaf tea, coffee-related accessories, and gifts.
In addition to offering a wide selection of coffee-related products, the store will also feature local vendors who design and create gifts and accessories with a coffee-related theme.
The store will be open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mayor Tom O’Leary shared, "We extend a warm welcome to Ole Dog's Coffee Culture as they open their new retail shop in Uptowne Galion. This addition highlights the importance of niche retail in attracting and serving both local and out-of-town customers, while also contributing to the economic growth of our community."
For more information about Ole Dog's Coffee Culture, please visit their website at oledogs.com or follow them on social media at Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org