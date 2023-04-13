Ole Dog's Coffee Culture
Submitted Photo

GALION — Dwayne and Deborah Castle are excited to announce the opening of their new coffee and tea store, Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, at 106 Harding Way East in Galion, in the heart of Uptowne Galion.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on April 15 at 10 a.m., and is hosted by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce. 

