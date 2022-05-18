GALION -- A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Galion on May 15 has been located at a residence in Fostoria, according to a Wednesday morning press release from Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriquez.
Emma Moore has been taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities stated.
A 16-year-old girl, Nevaeh Betts, who was reported missing from Seneca County was also located at the same address. Her case is being handled by the Fostoria Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriquez noted.
“We are relieved that both juveniles were located and are now safe," Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. "It was another example of multiple agencies working together for a favorable outcome."
Shannon Pullom, the 33-year-old man who the juveniles were reported to be with, was previously taken into custody on unrelated charges, and the vehicle that was associated with him has also been located and is being held pending further investigation, Galion Police stated.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Lieutenant Detective Ryan Strange; Galion PD, at 419-468-2245, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
The success of these teenagers being safely located was the result of a collaborative effort among numerous local and federal agencies," Rodriquez said.
The Galion Police Department was assisted with this investigation by the following law enforcement agencies: Bowling Green Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Sherriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol Intel Hub, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation.
The Galion Police Department also expressed its gratitude to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their assistance, as well as the news media and all of the citizens who provided any information.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.