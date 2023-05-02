BUCYRUS – Pepe’s Mexican Bar & Grill has announced that it has completed renovations and opened the family’s newest Mexican restaurant in Bucyrus located at 1690 Marion Road.
Pepe's Mexican Bar & Grill, a family-owned and operated business, has invested nearly $500,000 in purchasing the property, renovations, and equipment to bring their authentic Mexican cuisine to Bucyrus. The restaurant has created nearly 18 full-time positions.
Jose Mata is a member of the family and a leader in the restaurant business.
“Creating a long-lasting, successful restaurant requires a focus and execution on food quality, service, and cleanliness," Mata said. "We look forward to serving our delicious food and providing our customers with a great dining experience.
"We believe that our commitment to quality and service will make us a part of the Bucyrus community for years to come."
The family takes pride in their traditional Mexican recipes with an American flavor. With more than 40 restaurants across the region, the family has gained insight into what their customers order and have used this to curate and craft the dishes on their menu.
When the family was approached to purchase the former Mexican restaurant, they decided to relocate one of their Columbus restaurants to this new location.
Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said, "We are thrilled to welcome Pepe's Mexican Bar & Grill to our town. Their investment in our community and commitment to providing a high-quality dining experience is something we greatly appreciate.
“We believe that this new addition to our town will not only provide a great dining experience for our residents but also help to boost our local economy. We look forward to the success of the newly relocated restaurant and their contribution to our community."
Pepe's Mexican Bar & Grill is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. For the full menu and information visit, https://pepesbucyrus.com/.