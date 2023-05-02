Pepe's Bar & Grill

Pepe's Bar & Grill is located at 1690 Marion Road in Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS – Pepe’s Mexican Bar & Grill has announced that it has completed renovations and opened the family’s newest Mexican restaurant in Bucyrus located at 1690 Marion Road.

Pepe's Mexican Bar & Grill, a family-owned and operated business, has invested nearly $500,000 in purchasing the property, renovations, and equipment to bring their authentic Mexican cuisine to Bucyrus. The restaurant has created nearly 18 full-time positions.