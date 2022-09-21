2022 Crawford County's Outstanding Senior Citizen

Mary Lee Minor was selected the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen by the Area Agency on Aging.

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen.

Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The mayor and commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.

