MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m., on Marion-Cardington Road (County Road 136) east of State Route 423 in Marion County.
According to the Patrol, the crash involved a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Richard W. Congrove Jr, 41, of Marion. There was a juvenile occupant in the Dodge. The second vehicle involved was a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Johnson.
The preliminary investigation indicates Congrove's vehicle was traveling westbound on Marion-Cardington Road. Johnson was traveling eastbound on Marion-Cardington Road.
The Patrol reported that Congrove’s Dodge drove left of the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck Johnson’s Chevrolet head on. The Dodge traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned. The Chevrolet traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the Patrol stated.
Congrove Jr. was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries. He was later taken to Grant Medical Center. The juvenile passenger was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries. She was later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
The Patrol reported that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion Township EMS, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Ron’s Towing.