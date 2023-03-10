GALION -- The Hitchhikers Band is coming back to Galion Community Theatre to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Join the party on Saturday, March 18 for a night of Irish jigs, drinking songs, sing-a-longs, and more.
The Hitchhikers are a six-piece band out of Wilmington, who plays only the best in Celtic and Folk music. Since its inception, a variety of musicians have shared their talents with the band -- hence the name Hitchhikers.
Currently, the band consists of Roni Crum on percussion, George Carrington on guitar and banjo, Catherine Estill on fiddle, Eric Estill on guitar, Donna Beers on bass guitar, John Noack on guitar and mandolin and Elizabeth Sawzin on flute and penny whistle.
“We are thrilled to have The Hitchhikers return to The Galion,” says Beth Anne Jarvis, GCT Board Member. “They brought such a fun energy to the theatre last year, and we cannot wait for them to share their music with even more of our community members.”
Tickets for this concert can be purchased for $8 at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets, by calling the box office at 419-468-2662, or at the door the night of the concert. The Hitchhikers Band hits the stage at GCT on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. This concert series is made possible by presenting sponsors, Avita Health Systems and DRM Productions.