CRESTLINE -- Lowe-Volk Park, located at 2401 State Route 598 near Crestline, will be the site of three upcoming programs.
Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.
For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit the web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Ohio Odonata Society Conference
Saturday, June 17 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Are you interested in learning more about dragonflies and damselflies? Join the Crawford Park District and the Ohio Odonata Society for its annual meeting, engaging speakers, netting and identification demonstrations, and field trips to local Odonata hotspots.
This is a free conference, but registration is required since space is limited to 75 participants. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.
Book Club
Wednesday, June 21 5:30 p.m.
Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month participants will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature.
Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed.
Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws.
Nature Story Time
Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m.
Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about Deer. In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting.
This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining.