Unckrich Stadium Bleachers

Over the summer, Galion City School District renovated its stadium and parking lot with the help of grant funding and support from local businesses.

GALION – Heise Park and the grounds around Unckrich Stadium received some welcome renovations, thanks to grant funding and the work of local companies.

Included in the improvements were revamping and resurfacing the parking lot, new fencing, fresh paint, upgraded lighting, replacement tarps for the track and the installation of security cameras around the stadium.

Renovations were completed over the summer at Galion's Unckrich Stadium and the adjoining parking lot with Heise Park.

