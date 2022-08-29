Stover Family

Heather Stover is shown here with her husband Jayson.

 Annie Trammel

CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Local Tracks is located at 228 North Seltzer Street.

book cover

This is the cover of the book "The Change in Us.”
Heavenly clock tower

The heavenly clock tower is the back cover of “The Change in Us.”

