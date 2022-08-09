Kelly Park in Crestline

The Kelly Park ribbon cutting ceremony too place on Aug. 6 in Crestline.

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall.

Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan was able to raise over $14,000 in addition to various in-kind donations to fund improvements to both Kelly Park and Hamilton Park.

