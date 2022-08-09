CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall.
Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan was able to raise over $14,000 in addition to various in-kind donations to fund improvements to both Kelly Park and Hamilton Park.
For the past two years, students at Crestline High School and Crestline St. Joseph School scraped paint, painted play equipment, stained benches, spread mulch, pulled weeds, dug out an old walking path, and planted flowers at both parks.
Most recently, the High School Football team lead by Head Coach Mike Winland painted the picnic tables at Kelly Park.
Students in Mr. Steven’s welding class at Pioneer Career and Technology Center were able to bring the old train back to life and former Crestline High School Athletic Director Jonny King provided the new decals. Pioneer Supervisor Dan Slaughter was also instrumental in this project.
Through a grant from Walmart, and donations from Accurate Auto Repair, First Federal Community Bank, and the United Way of North Central Ohio Serving Crawford County new backboards and nets for the basketball court at Hamilton Park were purchased.
Two weeks ago, new trash cans were installed at Kelly Park and new park rules signage and safety signage was put up at both parks. The signs were made by American Sign and Banner in Crestline.
Village Administrator Corey Spackey and his wife Erin donated wooden park signs at the entrance of each park which were installed last year.
The Crestline Village Maintenance Crew finished the painting of the large swing sets and installed the trash cans and signs. Their assistance in the project very much appreciated.
The new Kelly Park Playscape wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of a local contractor who worked tirelessly to get it completed before the end of last year.
The Crestline Railroad Community Center provided the funding for the cement walkway around the playscape.
Shannon Stamper at Stamper Concrete did the flatwork for the project and the Crestline Village Maintenance Department took down a large partially dead tree that had to be removed. Mike Atkeson at Mid-Ohio Tree Service took out the large stump as his contribution to this project.
Projects like this don’t get done without the full support from Village leadership, the Parks Committee, and the Crestline Community.
The Crestline CDT is pleased that another project has been completed to further the Crestline Comeback.
