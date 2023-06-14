Free Little Library in Crestline

This was the group that gathered for the Free Little Library ribbon cutting in Crestline.

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) welcomed the “Free Little Library” to Kelly Park in Crestline with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Monday, June 12.

Ten-year-old Adylina Troiano, a Crestline resident, is the force behind the new Free Little Library, an unlocked weather-proof box in the park that is open for everyone to take or leave books.