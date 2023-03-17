CRESTLINE – Abi and Jeff Martin have announced the soft opening of their latest endeavor, Joey's Pub & Cafe, located at 222 North Seltzer Street in Crestline.
The restaurant will create five full-time jobs in addition to five part-time jobs.
During the soft launch from March 17 through March 26, Joey’s will operate from 3 p.m. until midnight, Wednesday through Sunday, with a limited menu. On March 29, the restaurant will open with its normal hours, 11 a.m. until midnight, with the full menu available.
The full menu will include heavy appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wraps, paninis, and more.
Abi Martin said she's enthusiastic about venturing into a new restaurant, a spin-off of Joe’s Pub & Grill.
"What makes Joey's in Crestline special is that it is a creation all of my own from what is being offered to the interior design," Abi Martin said. "The Crestline location could serve as the flagship location as Joey's continues to grow."
Originally constructed in 1911, the J.M. Geiger building was purchased in 2021 by FRK Ventures LLC, a team of developers led by Paul Rockwell, Justin Fox, and Kevin Ramsey, who are investing over $250,000 into the project. Rockwell owns more than 100 buildings in smaller Ohio communities.
Joe Dzugan, a local real estate broker, connected with Rockwell and introduced him to Crestline and the potential project at 222 N. Seltzer St. After some delays due to COVID, Rockwell purchased the building and brought in Abi Martin. Martin owns and operates three Joe’s Pubs & Grills in Delaware, Powell, and Westerville.
“I immediately fell in love with Crestline. I could tell it was a great community,” Rockwell said. “My company’s appetite for buildings is in smaller, ‘All-American’ communities. Once I find an investment property, I work to renovate the building and secure an end-user.”
The renovations feature a 58-foot bar, a private event room, and an updated interior keeping the building’s character and unique features.
Joey's Cafe & Pub is set to offer a diverse range of services, from coffee to grab-and-go lunches and dinners that can be warmed up at home. The venue will also cater to dine-in customers, sports enthusiasts, private events, and live music.
Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt is excited to see the downtown of Crestline continue to grow.
"Many of our store fronts are being filled in Crestline, creating a vibrant community," Horning-Pitt said. "Our downtown is walkable, with easy parking, and a great mix of local shops and restaurants.
"I am excited to welcome Joey's to the community."
