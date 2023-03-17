Joeys website and press - 1

The building at 222 North Seltzer Street in Crestline is the site of Joey’s Pub & Cafe.

CRESTLINE – Abi and Jeff Martin have announced the soft opening of their latest endeavor, Joey's Pub & Cafe, located at 222 North Seltzer Street in Crestline.

The restaurant will create five full-time jobs in addition to five part-time jobs.

Tags