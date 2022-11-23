IB Tech

IB Tech is located at 260 Crossroads Blvd. in Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS – Imasen Bucyrus Technology, IB-TECH, announced Wednesday that it completed a capital investment project for additional welding and automated assembly equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park located in Bucyrus.

The new project creates 70 full-time positions in addition to the 230 positions the company retained.

Tags