BUCYRUS – Imasen Bucyrus Technology, IB-TECH, announced Wednesday that it completed a capital investment project for additional welding and automated assembly equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park located in Bucyrus.
The new project creates 70 full-time positions in addition to the 230 positions the company retained.
“IB-TECH has experienced continuous growth and success at our Ohio location,” said a representative of IB-TECH. “We’re excited to install equipment and begin production due to this growth opportunity.”
The Bucyrus location held its groundbreaking in 1997, with headquarters in Japan, and manufacturers a variety of seat rails, recliners, and car components for automakers including Honda, Subaru, Nissan, Acura, Tesla, Mazda, and Jeep, as well as ATV manufacturers including Honda and Yamaha.
The new manufacturing equipment allocated to Bucyrus allows parts destined for the Bucyrus location to be produced on-site while creating an opportunity for additional business for Imasen in the United States.
“It is excellent news to have manufacturing growth in the U.S., especially Bucyrus, and strengthen a local division of an international company while creating jobs,” commented Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. “Our community looks forward to celebrating IB-TECH’s 25th anniversary in the near future.”