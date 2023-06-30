Kaisey Speck

Kaisey Speck joins the teaching staff at Galion Intermediate School this fall. (Supplied photo)

GALION -- A graduate of the first class of Galion Early College Academy, Kaisey Speck returned to Galion City Schools as a student teacher.

Upon graduating from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., this spring, Speck will join the teaching staff of Galion Intermediate School.

