Dutchtown Farmers Market

NEW WASHINGTON -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced that a representative of its office will be holding “al fresco” office hours at the Dutchtown Farmers Market for the remainder of its 2023 season.

The Dutchtown Farmers Market is held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 E. Mansfield St, New Washington, on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through Sept. 28th. (There will be no market on the following dates: July 6 & 20, Aug. 17.)

Dutchtown Farmers Market Menu graphic

