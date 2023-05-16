NEW WASHINGTON -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced that a representative of its office will be holding “al fresco” office hours at the Dutchtown Farmers Market for the remainder of its 2023 season.
The Dutchtown Farmers Market is held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 E. Mansfield St, New Washington, on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through Sept. 28th. (There will be no market on the following dates: July 6 & 20, Aug. 17.)
Some of the items available at the market include: locally-grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers; honey; baked goods; homemade soaps and lotions; T-shirts; handmade sewing, arts, and crafts; and Rader’s Ice Cream.
The St. John’s food stand offers a rotating “light supper” menu for dine-in or take-out, which honors a different group each month with a food voucher:
“We are so excited to increase our presence in New Washington,” says Miranda Jones, GCACC Executive Director. “We are thrilled to have another opportunity to interact with the community, in such a fun setting.”
You can also find them on Facebook or on their website at dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, which features an extensive list of vendors and their goods, as well as information for prospective vendors and a photo gallery.