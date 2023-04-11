Reverse Job Fair graphic

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is proud to host a Reverse Job Fair for the students of Crestline High School on May 2, at the Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Stetzer St, Crestline.

"Crestline is home to bright and ambitious students,” states Matthew Henderson, Superintendent of Crestline Exempted Village Schools. “We owe it to them to set them up for success after high school.

