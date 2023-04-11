CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is proud to host a Reverse Job Fair for the students of Crestline High School on May 2, at the Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Stetzer St, Crestline.
"Crestline is home to bright and ambitious students,” states Matthew Henderson, Superintendent of Crestline Exempted Village Schools. “We owe it to them to set them up for success after high school.
"The Reverse Job Fair is an opportunity for our local businesses to get in front of our talented Crestline students to share information about hiring pathways, expectations, and processes in our community. Our goal is to encourage our students to consider local opportunities for joining the workforce after high school, college, or military experience."
Topics addressed at the event will include communications, enthusiasm & attitude, teamwork, networking & resume-writing, problem-solving, professionalism, and more. The Reverse Job Fair’s agenda begins with “soft skill stations,” followed by lunch with local business leaders and elected officials.
After a presentation on interview preparations, scholarships, and summer internships, the fair will conclude with HR professionals interviewing students for full-time jobs, summer internships, and potential future employment.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded at this event to students who sign an employment agreement during the interview portion of the fair.
In September 2022, GCACC was awarded the Business Resource Network (BRN) subgrant by the Local Area 10 Workforce Investment Board. With support from this grant, GCACC has conducted an assessment of top in-demand jobs in the area, worked with DRM Productions to produce industry-specific videos, and now presents the Reverse Job Fair.
“It is important for our businesses to work closely with our schools, to share information about the types of careers available in Crawford County,” asserts GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “The BRN subgrant has allowed us to make local students aware of the opportunities they have, and the career pathways to achieve them. The Reverse Job Fair is the final piece that ties this project together.”
Business leaders and HR professionals who are interested in participating in the luncheon or the interviews may call 419-468-7737 or email: mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.