How & Why to Run for Public Office Flyer
Submitted Photo

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present ‘How & Why to Run for Public Office (in Crawford County)’ on Monday, July 17, from 6 – 8 pm in the Galion Public Library Community Room, located at 123 N. Market St, Galion. This free event is open to everyone, with no registration required.

The goal of this non-partisan program is to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office. It is a condensed version of a similar program previously offered by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

