LIMA -- One Galion teenager died and three other Galion residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Allen County, according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The front passenger, Colton Bonen, 17, of Galion, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner's Office, according to the patrol.
The crash occurred at about 6:10 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Bath Township, according to a press release from Lt. Alec Coil.
Lima is about 78 miles west of Galion.
Cameron Streibel, 15, of Galion, was driving north in a 2014 GMC Terrain, troopers said. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a drainage culvert and overturned.
Streibel, who was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two passengers were all ejected from the vehicle.
Both the rear seat passengers, Harley Sharp, 19, and William Morgan, 20, both of Galion, were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash and seat belts were not in use, according to the patrol.
Lima Fire Department EMS, Perry Township EMS, Bath Township EMS, Bath Fire Department, Miller Auto Incorporated and the coroner’s office all assisted at the scene, according to the patrol.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"