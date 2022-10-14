Luke Warkall

GALION – The Galion City Schools Board of Education nominated Instrumental Music teacher Luke Warkall and community member and school volunteer Brian Treisch for awards at the Ohio School Board Association Central Region Fall Conference held Sept. 21.

Warkfall was nominated for the Exemplary School Employee Award for his work as the Instrumental Music Instructor. Hired as band director in 2020, he was instrumental in expanding the instrumental music program from less than 60 students across grades 5-12 in fall 2021 to over 170 students today.