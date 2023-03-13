GALION – Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding announced her resignation today, Monday, March 13, 2023, effective July 31, 2023. Allerding has accepted a position at Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District as Superintendent beginning August 1, 2023.
“This decision is bittersweet,” said Allerding. “Although I look forward to this new opportunity at a district closer to home, I will miss the Galion students, educators, families and community members who have shaped this district and myself.”
Allerding has spent the last three years serving Galion City Schools as superintendent, where through her leadership, the district established a new strategic plan to guide the district forward. In addition, The Profile of a Tiger was brought forth to map out the qualities Galion hopes its students have upon graduation in preparation to be contributing members of the community.
“Mrs. Allerding has had outstanding performance as Superintendent,” said Galion Board of Education President Grant Garverick. “She has been an incredible leader for Galion and laid the foundation for our forward progress.”
These efforts have resulted in the implementation of new educational technology, the exploration of new levels of extracurricular activities, and the installation of groundbreaking safety measures.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished,” remarked Garverick. “I am confident as we begin the search process for our next leader that the Galion City Schools remains strong in its mission.”
The Board will meet on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, for their regular meeting, at the Galion Middle School media center. For more information on Galion City Schools, visit www.galionschools.org.