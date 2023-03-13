Galion superintendent allerding

Jennifer Allerding is the Galion City School District superintendent.

GALION – Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding announced her resignation today, Monday, March 13, 2023, effective July 31, 2023. Allerding has accepted a position at Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District as Superintendent beginning August 1, 2023.

“This decision is bittersweet,” said Allerding. “Although I look forward to this new opportunity at a district closer to home, I will miss the Galion students, educators, families and community members who have shaped this district and myself.”

