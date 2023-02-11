“Kindness Week is an opportunity for our students to reflect on how they can show kindness to their peers, teachers and community members," Supt. Jennifer Allerding said. "It's important that our students understand the power of kindness and how even small actions can have a big impact.”
Kindness week took place Feb. 6 to 10. Special events included Manners Monday, a day where students are encouraged to use their best etiquette. To further emphasize the message, our school counselors led interactive lessons on kindness, respect and compassion.
On Tuesday, students could show appreciation for the individuals who have helped and supported them. An Appreciation Station will be set up during lunchtime allowing students to write thank-you notes to teachers, monitors, custodians, cafeteria workers, or anyone else who has impacted their life.
What Can I Do To Help? Wednesday challenges students to consider ways to assist their parents or teachers, such as tidying up their room, putting dishes away in the sink, picking up litter from the classroom floor, or organizing book bins.
Thoughtful Thursday asks students to consider how they can bring joy to someone else's day, whether it be through making art for a family member, sending an uplifting card to someone ill, or donating preloved items to a local shelter.
February 10 was Friendship Friday. Students are encouraged to expand their social circle.
One suggestion was for the students to find others at lunchtime who have birthdays in their birth month and get to know them better by striking up conversations.
The Galion Primary School Student Lighthouse Team presented the Kindness Rocks initiative throughout the week. For only 50 cents per rock, students could deliver a thoughtful surprise to someone who needs cheering up.
Alternatively, they can also choose to keep their rocks or place them in the Primary Kindness Garden.
“We wanted to make Kindness Week something special this year and really focus on what we can do as individuals in our school community to be kinder and more compassionate every day," Galion Primary Principal Katy Erlsten said.