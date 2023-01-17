Galion students recognized

The students recognized were Avery Daniels - 2nd grade; Rylee Danison - 4th grade; Gavin Goldsmith - 6th grade and Sommar Sheriff - 12th grade.

GALION -- The Galion City School District Board of Education met on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Board began the evening by conducting the required annual Organizational Meeting.

The Organizational Meeting is held to establish 2023 Regular and Special Board of Education meeting dates, designate BOE member committee appointments, provide authorization for annual miscellaneous financial and employee procedures, and identify district-preferred newspapers and legal firms.

