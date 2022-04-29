GALION -- The City of Galion will hold the 2022 Community Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 21.
From 8 a.m. to noon there will be dumpsters set up in the parking lot across from the Galion Fire Department on South Liberty Street.
Galion residents may dispose of:
Household trash
Small furniture
Mattresses and/or Box Springs – limit of 4 items per vehicle
Electronics - small kitchen appliances, computers, cell phones, tablets, printers. NO televisions will be accepted.
The drop-off site is available only to Galion residents and driver’s licenses will be checked. Residents will need to haul material to the drop-off site and should be prepared to unload their own vehicle (but assistance will be available to the elderly and handicapped).
Materials NOT accepted include: televisions, paint, hazardous waste, and construction waste.
Vehicle tires may be taken to Willig Tire, 353 South Street. The hours are also 8 a.m. to noon. Tires will be paid for by the Galion City Health Department through an Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant.
Yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, and tree limbs may be taken to the Taylor Road Composting Facility, 545 Taylor Road, on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact the City of Galion at 419-468-1857, option 1.
