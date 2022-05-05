GALION — The Galion City Schools is finalizing details for a week of activities to celebrate and recognize the Class of 2022 as the district prepares for its annual graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
The festivities will kick off with the new Senior Awards and Scholarship Recognition program on Monday, May 16. This new event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Galion High School and is designed to celebrate the many awards and scholarships received by this year’s class of graduating seniors.
“Galion seniors, year in and year out, receive many prestigious awards and accolades from local, state, and national organizations,” Galion High School Principal Tasha Stanton said. “In addition to awards, we are excited to celebrate the tremendous number of scholarships the Class of 2022 will receive to continue their education beyond the halls of GHS.”
The Galion Senior Celebration will begin at 1:15 p.m. in the Galion High School gymnasium on Tuesday, May 17. The event will be available to watch via live stream on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Galion High School Facebook page. It is designed to celebrate students who have made a commitment to continue their education after graduation, their commitment to service in the Armed Forces, or those students who will be joining the workforce following graduation.
“We started this event with the Class of 2019, and it was well received by both students and their families,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are excited to continue this great tradition and celebrate the next steps in our seniors’ lives after graduation.”
Graduation rehearsal for all seniors will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the annual student-led Baccalaureate ceremony, organized by the Galion Ministerial Association, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The celebration continues with the Senior Breakfast and Class of 2021 campus walkthrough on Friday, May 20.
“The walk-through ceremony is designed to give our entire student body and staff the chance to congratulate the graduating seniors,” Allerding said. “The seniors will walk through all four buildings to cheers and clapping from their fellow Tigers!”
The 2022 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony will begin at 2 pm in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, May 22. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Galion High School Facebook page. Please contact the Galion High School office at 419-468-6500 if you have any questions.