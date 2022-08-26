Galion Primary School building

The Galion Primary School building is located at 478 Portland Way North.

GALION – Galion City School District will receive a total of $600,000 in grants for its ROAR programs.

Galion Primary and Elementary schools will each see their $200,000 grants renewed for the third year in a row, and Galion High School will receive a $200,000 grant for the first time to establish a ROAR program.

Galion City School District logo

