Active Floors

GALION -- Galion City Schools purchased new technology in 2022 to continue providing interactive learning opportunities for Galion students. The new technology, ActiveFloors, will reinforce academics in all subject areas while allowing children to get out of their chairs and move.

Initially, the district used ESSER Funds (emergency relief funds to address the impact of COVID-19) to purchase a Lü Playground. This interactive system includes a high-definition projector, a movement detection camera, speakers, and an LED lighting system. The Lü Playground system projects interactive games in subjects such as math, spelling, and physical fitness, allowing students to respond to questions and lessons using physical movement.

