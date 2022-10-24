Thanksgiving,Turkey,On,Table,With,Side,Dishes

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more for income eligible families in Crawford County from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Nov. 9.

 Pixabay

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

