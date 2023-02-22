Galion Mobile Pantry

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Feb. 28. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here –   https://freshtrak.com/register/event/142679. Registration is not required but highly recommended.

