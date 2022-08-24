Aug. 31 banner

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Aug. 31. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here – https://bit.ly/SH-FB_Aug31.