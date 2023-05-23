GALION – The Galion Board of Education voted on Friday, May 19, to hire Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann as the district’s new Superintendent.
Hartmann will assume the role of Supt. on Aug. 1, 2023, following the resignation of current Supt. Jennifer Allerding.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hartmann to the Tiger family,” said BOE President Grant Garverick. “Dr. Hartmann was a front-runner throughout the application process and we are looking forward to the experience and knowledge he will bring to our district.”
Hartmann currently serves as the Principal of Stow-Monroe Falls High School. With over 20 years of experience as an educator in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Hartmann has served as principal of Pottstown and Philipsburg-Osceola Area High Schools and assistant principal at Loyalsock Township High School.
In addition, he served as an adjunct professor for Immaculata and Wilkes Universities and the American College of Education teaching school leadership and principal preparation courses.
Hartmann also founded Upstream Leaders, a firm assisting organizations in rising to the next level of production and results.
"I am excited to join the Galion family and get to know our hard-working staff in the coming weeks,” Hartmann said. “We have a dedicated school community that cares deeply for the future of their children.
"I look forward to talking with our parents and community members as we begin this important partnership.”
Hartmann received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Education in School Leadership and Education Policy from the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to pursue a Doctorate of Education in School Leadership & Education Policy from the University of Pittsburgh.
“I am confident that our school district's future rests in capable hands,” says Jennifer Allerding, Superintendent. “Dr. Hartmann’s dedication to education and his unwavering commitment to student success will undoubtedly continue to move our district forward.”