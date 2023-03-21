Galion Middle School building

GALION -- The Galion School District has announced that it has recently received an anonymous donation to help offset its growing lunch fund debt. The donation generously paid off the lunch debt for the entire Galion Intermediate School.

This kind and thoughtful gesture of support comes at an especially fortunate time for the district, which has seen a significant increase in food service debt due to the increased number of students lacking the funds to pay for their lunches.

