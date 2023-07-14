GALION -- The Galion Safety Council is accepting new members for the upcoming program year through July 31.
Galion Safety Council members can earn a 3% rebate on their Ohio workers’ compensation premium by meeting all eligibility requirements by June 30, 2024. In addition, members can:
Learn techniques for increasing safety, health, and wellness in their workplace
Network and share best practices with other employers in the community
Identify resources to assist in their workplace accident prevention efforts
Access risk management information and strategies to reduce their workers’ compensation costs
“Safety Council meetings are an invaluable time for employers in the community to gather and share resources,” says Miranda Jones, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) Executive Director & Safety Council Manager.
“Not only do our employers learn from educational presentations, but we see a regular exchange of information between our members. Everyone is truly invested in the safety of the workers in the community.”
The Galion Safety Council is co-sponsored by the GCACC and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Free monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at the Real Life Naz Church, 777 Fairview Avenue, Galion, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Complimentary light breakfast refreshments are offered from 8 to 8:30 a.m., during which time members may network with other members. BWC Updates and Safety Presentations start promptly at 8:30 a.m.
To participate, employers must join or confirm their existing, active membership by July 31st, by calling the GCACC office at 419-468-7737 or by emailing mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.