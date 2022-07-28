Galion offers forms to install engraved bricks From the City of Galion Jul 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Engraved bricks are being offered in Galion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALION -- The City of Galion is accepting forms to install additional engraved bricks in the Park Square plaza.All existing engraved bricks will be reinstalled, but there is space to add more.Those interested can get an engravement with a specific name, family name, a memorial, or business/organization.Space is limited so orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.Please make checks payable to: City of Galion. Mail or drop off the Order Form and check to the City Building, 301 Harding Way East, Galion.Form deadline is Aug. 31, 2022. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 419-468-1857. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Galion Brick Commerce Building Industry The City Deadline Mayor City Building Plaza Trending Hey Kenny Chesney ... how about helping Shelby's 'Boys of Fall' celebrate Skiles Field? Mansfield school board updates campus wear policy Richland County JFS cancels transportation contracts with MBIE due to driver with suspended license Galion couple recounts brutal Ohio murders in podcast Mansfield business owner rises through the ranks to open moving company location Mansfield has a temperamental history with alcohol Pete and Linda Webel Mansfield author celebrates first print publication 'Get Them Home:' Overcrowded Richland Co. Dog Shelter plans August adoption promotions Akron Children’s to expand pediatric behavioral health services in Mansfield Event Announcements Jul 29 Live @ Lunch: 2022 Summer Courtyard Series Fri, Jul 29, 2022 Free Jul 30 LoveFest “Jazz in the Park” Sat, Jul 30, 2022 Free Jul 30 Mansfield Family Festival at The Carrousel Sat, Jul 30, 2022 Free Jul 30 Summer Market Days Sat, Jul 30, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event