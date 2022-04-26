Black and Gold Confetti Oscars Invitation

The Galion Middle School will host a Family Art Night event on May 4. Families interested in participating are asked to pre-register using this link.

GALION - Galion Middle School students and families will have the opportunity to add flair, color, and school spirit to the building during the GMS Family Art Night on Wednesday, May 4.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to paint hallway ceiling tiles, in pre-designed templates with themes and Tiger Pride.

Galion businesses Three Bean Coffee House and Tiger Blendz will be on-hand offering sweets and an assortment of beverages for purchase during the event.

This event is being offered FREE of charge, with all supplies included. However, space is limited, and families are required to complete this interest form - https://forms.gle/nkAeFKxkLftQb3z56

Families are asked to dress appropriately because the event involves the use of acrylic paints. 

For any questions concerning this event contact Mr. Brian Kinnard, GMS Assistant Principal at 419.468.3134, ext. 13002, or at kinnard.brian@galionschools.org.

