Galion Middle School hosting Family Art Night on May 4 From Galion City Schools, Special to Crawford Source Apr 26, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Galion Middle School will host a Family Art Night event on May 4. Families interested in participating are asked to pre-register using this link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALION - Galion Middle School students and families will have the opportunity to add flair, color, and school spirit to the building during the GMS Family Art Night on Wednesday, May 4.The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Students and their families will have the opportunity to paint hallway ceiling tiles, in pre-designed templates with themes and Tiger Pride.Galion businesses Three Bean Coffee House and Tiger Blendz will be on-hand offering sweets and an assortment of beverages for purchase during the event.This event is being offered FREE of charge, with all supplies included. However, space is limited, and families are required to complete this interest form - https://forms.gle/nkAeFKxkLftQb3z56Families are asked to dress appropriately because the event involves the use of acrylic paints. For any questions concerning this event contact Mr. Brian Kinnard, GMS Assistant Principal at 419.468.3134, ext. 13002, or at kinnard.brian@galionschools.org. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galion Middle School Student Building Industry School Commerce Opportunity Tile Ceiling Tiger Blendz Hallway Trending DeWine in Mansfield Tuesday to announce $4 million demo/remediation for Westinghouse Loudonville motorcycle rider killed in Knox County crash $250K Richland County Foundation grant aimed at making downtown Mansfield 'a place for living' Black pastor, white Christian want to move beyond differences through TV program Tiffin man killed after crashing into Attica house Sex offender among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives McGowan Courage Award: Clear Fork High School's Carter Meeker Treetop Quartet: Meet the tree frogs of north central ohio Woman saves herself and family pets from Washington Township house fire Thursday $272K grant will allow Mansfield police to expand ShotSpotter coverage area Event Announcements Apr 26 Story TIme for Ages 2 - 5 Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 26 Senior Box Non-perishables Distribution to Seniors in Community Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 26 Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Story Time Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Free Apr 27 Teen Homework Help Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event