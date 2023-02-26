Galion ESports team

The Galion Middle School ESports team studies the board.

GALION – The Galion Middle School eSports Club had its first event on Jan. 20 — a Mario Kart tournament.

Eight 7th and 8th grade students competed against each other in the friendly competition. Players competed in Mario Kart races using various power-up items. The game features characters and courses from the Mario series.

