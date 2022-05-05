GALION – The annual Galion Kiwanis Track Invitational will take place at Unckrich Stadium in Galion on Friday, May 6.
Organizers stated it is shaping up to be a great event. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m., while the running events begin at 5:15 p.m. Admission for the invitational is $5 for adults and students.
This year’s field includes 13 teams from the local area and around the state. Those competing include Ashland, Avon, Colonel Crawford, Galion, Lexington, Liberty-Benton, Lucas, Mansfield Senior, Marion Harding, Ontario, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shelby, and Watkins Memorial.
“This is one of the marquee late-season track meets in the region,” Galion Athletics Director Kyle Baughn said. “I want to thank the Galion Kiwanis Club for their support of our student-athletes and the Galion City Schools.”
A track meet of this size takes great support. Many volunteers from the Galion community will be helping to make this year’s event great for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.
“I want to thank the Galion Kiwanis Club for their outstanding support of our district,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are proud to be the host site for this meet and appreciate the tremendous support from the Galion Kiwanis Club and the entire Galion community.”
Please contact Galion Athletics Director Kyle Baughn at 419-468-6500 for more information about the Galion Kiwanis Club Track Invitational.
