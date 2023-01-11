The Gill House in Galion

The landmark Gill House at the corner of Gill Avenue and Harding Way West in Galion.

GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House.

The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.

Tags