GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House.
The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.
Previous editions of these popular events have focused on such topics as the founding of Galion.
This Sunday’s Galion History Conversation, which will take place Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Gill House, 342 Harding Way West, will center on the remarkable Freese family, whose industrial success and generosity continues to benefit the city through funds available for parks and recreation.
An overview of the family’s history in Galion will take the story from the family patriarch, Egbert M. Freese, though to the present day.
Also included will be a display of Freese family artifacts recently donated to Preserving Galion, including photographs of the first transcontinental car trip across Canada, accomplished in part by a member of the family.
It’s sure to be a fun and informative experience.
There is no cost to attend. While there, current progress on restoration of the landmark house’s Dining Room can be seen. Donations warmly accepted.