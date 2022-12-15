Galion ROAR
Submitted Photo

GALION — In November, Galion High School launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. In addition, through ROAR, high school students can participate in Galion’s existing work-study programs and the newly established Carpentry Skills Program.

Recently, high school students participating in the Carpentry Skills Program worked together with students in the high school woodworking class to design and construct checkerboards and carved boxes to hold the checkers. The finished products are being loaned to the middle school ROAR students for use in their Logic Games sessions during the remainder of this year’s program.

