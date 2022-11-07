Galion City Schools logo

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.

ROAR has been active at the primary, intermediate and middle schools for three years now, but this is the first year for the high school.

