JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township.
Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third occupant in the same vehicle, Morgan Kopp, 23, of Mansfield, was transported to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Patrol stated.
The driver of the other vehicle, Yesid Ariza, 50 of Dundee, Ohio was treated and released at the scene.
The incident took place on State Route 302, west of State Route 89, near Mile Post 5 in Ashland County at approximately 3:44 p.m.
According to the Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on State Route 302. A Ford F-450 was eastbound on State Route 302. The Chevrolet went left of center and struck the Ford head on. Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway and came to final rest in a ditch. After the impact, both vehicles caught on fire.
The Chevrolet Silverado had three occupants inside when the crash occurred. The Ford F-450 had one occupant. None of the occupants of the Chevrolet appeared to be wearing their seat-belts, the Patrol reported.
State Route 302 was closed for approximately three hours.
Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Polk-Jackson Fire and EMS, Nankin EMS, the Ashland City Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department and the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor at the time of the crash, the Patrol stated. The crash is currently still under investigation.
