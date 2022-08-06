Ohio State Highway Patrol car

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township.

Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third occupant in the same vehicle, Morgan Kopp, 23, of Mansfield, was transported to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Patrol stated.

