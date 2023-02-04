Author Sydney Miller

GALION -- Galion graduate Sydney Miller has announced the publication of her first book, Close Call: Lucky Shot, the first novel in a planned trilogy.

The novel follows protagonist Ashley, who has suffered the loss of her parents, but has found purpose in excelling at tennis along with her best friend, Jenna. The girls have found mentorship in Krista, their head tennis coach, and her best friend and assistant tennis coach, Nicole. All four are members of the Women Power Club, a local non-profit.

